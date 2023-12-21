MagazineBuy Print

Super League ‘an attack on national leagues’: Bayern Munich CEO

Bayern was not one of the 12 clubs to initially sign up to the Super League in 2021, saying it rejected the idea.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 20:03 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Six-time European champion Bayern has consistently expressed its opposition to any breakaway plans.
Six-time European champion Bayern has consistently expressed its opposition to any breakaway plans.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Thursday that a European Super League would be “an attack on the importance of national leagues” while reaffirming that “the door to the Super League remains closed at Bayern”.

Dreesen was responding to Thursday’s European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA broke EU law in blocking the rival competition.

Bayern was not one of the 12 clubs to initially sign up to the Super League in 2021, saying it rejected the idea.

“We have taken note of the judgment of the European Court of Justice,” said Dreesen

ALSO READ: European Super League: Free viewing for fans says Sports development company A22

“However, this does not change the attitude of FC Bayern and the attitude of the European Clubs Association that such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the equilibrium of European football.”

Fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund also indicated its opposition on Thursday.

Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said “Dortmund will examine the ECJ ruling in detail as soon as we have the full reasons”, but said, “the decision does not mean a competition like the Super League will necessarily be permitted”.

Six-time European champion Bayern has consistently expressed its opposition to any breakaway plans.

“The Bundesliga forms the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues form the foundation of European football clubs,” Dreesen’s statement continued.

ALSO READ: Xabi Alonso taking Bayer Leverkusen to unprecedented heights in Bundesliga

“Therefore, it is our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not weaken them.

“We also support the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So once again it’s very clear: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed.”

German clubs, unlike those in other major European leagues, must comply with the so-called 50+1 rule, which mandates member control of operations.

Related Topics

European Super League /

Bayern Munich

