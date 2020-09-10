Football Football Premier League teams to have 'No Room For Racism' badge on shirts The Premier League said that players and match officials will wear a “No Room For Racism” badge on their shirts for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, replacing the “Black Lives Matter”. Reuters 10 September, 2020 23:21 IST The “Black Lives Matter” logo appeared on kits for all the games following the COVID-19 break last season. - Getty Images Reuters 10 September, 2020 23:21 IST The Premier League said on Thursday that players and match officials will wear a “No Room For Racism” badge on their shirts for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, replacing the “Black Lives Matter” logo that previously appeared on kits.The “Black Lives Matter” logo appeared on kits for all the games following the COVID-19 break last season and the league said it will support players who 'take a knee' at matches to highlight racial injustice. Read: EPL denies Newcastle’s claim Saudi-led takeover was rejected “We, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackling discrimination,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement .“Players... have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season. We have continued to talk and listen to players on this issue and will support them as well as continuing to emphasise the Premier League's position against racism.“Discrimination in any form, anywhere is wholly unacceptable and 'No Room For Racism' makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. We'll not stand still on this important issue and we'll continue to work with our clubs, players and partners to address all prejudiced behaviour.”The new Premier League season will begin on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos