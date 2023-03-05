PSG 2-2 Nantes LIVE score, Ligue 1 updates: Second half underway

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Nantes, happening at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Second half underway

FCN will look to carry the momentum it created in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Blas starts the proceedings

45’

CHANCE! Messi puts in a brilliant dribble gets inside the box and finds Mbappe on the left who takes the shot on the run. He tries to find the near post but the ball goes off the mark. Referee blows the half time whislte quickly after

41’

Corner for PSG at a very crucial point. Messi takes it and sends in a searching cross but it is cleared by the defense. Stoppage of play there as Ramos’ rash challenge puts Ganago on the ground. But he is back on his feet pretty quickly

38’ GOOOOOAALLLLL FOR NANTES

PARITY RESTORED! Ganago’s header puts Nantes back on level terms! What an electrifying 10 minutes this has been

36’

Yet another sloppy piece of goalkeeping from Donnarumma. Mollet shoots one from long range, the keeper tries to get hold of the ball but bounces off him. thankfully fot PSG there was no one to recieve it

32’

OH SO CLOSE! Marquinhos miscues a pass right outside the box but Messi receives it on the volley and tries to go for goal. The left-footed curler misses the crossbar by a whisker as Messi is left dejected

30’ GOOOOAAALLLLL

BLAS! ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL! He got the ball on the right, takes a couple of steps and shoots from an unlikely angle to get past a diving Donnarumma to pull one back!

28’

Mukiele gets tackled near the box as he falls down in agony. Ref says play on, Ramos puts in a protest but FCN capitalises and attacks. Hadjan on the left tries to cross but Vitinha clears it

26’

Paris attacking slowly but surely. Vitinha links up with Fabian who then finds Mendes in the middle. Mendes tries to pass it to Mbappe but gets intercepted

23’

Good work from the Nantes keeper Lafont. Mbappe from the middle chipped a ball directed towards Mendes who ran inside the box but Lafont rushed to collect the ball safely

21’

Hint of positivity from Nantes after an early setback. Ganago gets the ball on the right flank and continued past a couple of PSG players before being cut off

17’ OWN GOAL!

MAKE THAT TWO! UNLUCKY FOR FCN as Hadjam just scored an own goal! It was Mendes yet again who initiated the attack. He tried to finish, Lafont got a hand to it, Hadjam tried to clear but stumbles and puts the ball past his own net!

14’

Quick attack yet again from relentless PSG. Vitinha plays a beautiful lofted through ball towards the far left directed towards Mendes but Lafont acts proactively to dissolve the aggression

12’ GOOOOAAAALLL

JUST ANOTHER DAY AT OFFICE! MESSI SCORES YET AGAIN TO PUT PSG IN FRONT! Mendes on the left saw Messi unmarked and put in a searching low cross and the Argentine moved past Pallois to tap it home

11’

Nantes’ defense has become cautious and is in a flow as it pushes PSG into its own half. Vitinha and Danilo attempt an attack but fails to convert

9’

Marquinhos yet again from the middle orchestrates the play as he finds a running Mbappe. The Frenchman quickly passes it to Mendes but the latter loses possession cheaply as an attack opportunity goes begging

6’

Marquinhos initiates a PSG attack anhd tests the defense but is stopped eventually

4’

Counter attack brewing from FCN. Sissoko runs through the middle and goes near the box before finding Ganago on the left. The latter then runs a bit and puts in a cross but Sergio Ramos intercepts for a corner. Nothing comes off it

2’

Immediate attack from PSG. Nuno Mendes blazes past FCN players on the left lane and reaches the final third. But he is stopped in the tracks by Centoze as Nantes regains the ball

Five minutes to go!

The players have lined up in the tunnel and are all set to enter the pitch. A win for PSG will put it 11 points clear of second placed rival Marseille. PSG will start left to right as Kylian Mbappe gets his first touch of the match

Starting XI PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, Fabian, Zaire Emery, Messi, Mbappe Nantes: Lafont, Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam, Sissoko, Moutoussamy, Pallois, Blas, Mollet, Ganago League form PSG: W-W-L-W-W Nantes: W-L-L-L-D

STAT ATTACK

Nantes has a 46% loss rate against Paris in Ligue 1 (W28 D20 L41), its highest such percentage against a single opponent in the competition.

Paris has only lost one of its last 75 home games against clubs ranked in the second half of the table at the start of the Ligue 1 matchday (W63 D11), that was against Antoine Kombouaré’s Nantes in March 2021 (1-2).

Predicted lineups PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Mbappe Nantes: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollet, Ganago; Mohamed

League leader Paris Saint-Germain will take on 13th placed Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris put Marseille to the sword 3-0 last weekend, while Nantes continued the defence of its Coupe de France by beating Lens 2-1 in midweek.

When is the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match happening?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match will start at 1:30am IST on Sunday, March 5.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match live?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can I live stream the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.