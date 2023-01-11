LIVE PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1: PSG 0-0 SCO, Ekitike scores; Messi contributes to first league goal on World Cup return

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

16’

Chance! Bentaleb gets a long ball into the PSG final third for Hunou, but Donnarumma comes forward, misses it. However, Bernat comes to PSG’s rescue, clearing the ball just in time.

15’

Angers tries to attack on the counter, with Sima getting the ball just outside the box. He is marked by Marquinhos who makes sure the forward plays the ball out for a goal kick.

14’

Fabian Ruiz tries to switch the play with a clinical long ball from the left to his right and Mukiele receives it. He tries to thread a pass to Ekitike, but the Angers defence blocks the attempt.

12’

Messi tries a through ball for Neymar from the edge of the final third, but the Angers goalie, Bernardoni, intercepts on time to deny any chance for Christophe Galtier’s side to score a second so soon.

5’ Goal! Ektitke scores for PSG, PSG 1-0 Angers Lionel Messi starts an attack after receiving the ball from a throw-in, passes to Mukiele, whose cross is steered into the net by Ekitike. And Paris Saint-Germain have their noses in front in just five minutes. Tis may turn out to be a long night for bottom-placed Angers in Paris.

3’

Marquinhos gets the ball up the pitch, passes to Mukiele who finds Messi, and then the ball moves off to Bernat and then Danilo. Messi, finally gets the ball back, tries to make a run, but is surrounded by red shirts to limit his early attacking move.

1’

Angers loses the ball early on as PSG presses and the French champion keeps the ball in control, with the defenders toying with the boys in red.

Kick Off! The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers is underway in Paris. The hosts, in blue, starts from right to left, while Angers, in red, starts from the other end.

1:25 AM: Minutes to kick-off! The players are out at the tunnel, done and dusted with the pre-match warm-up, the referees are getting ready to in what promises to be a chance for Angers to dare an upset while Messi looks to get back to regular club football after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

1:05 am: PSG players pay tribute to Pele!

All the Paris Saint-Germain players warm-up in a shirt with Pele’s face on it, giving a tribute to the Brazil legend who passed away last year.

12:30 am - Starting lineups: PSG: Donnarumma - Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat - Fabián Ruiz, Danilo, Vitinha - Neymar - Messi, Ekitike. Angers: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, H. Abdeli, Bentaleb; P. Capelle (C), Hunou; Sima

MATCH PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain will face Angers in the Round 18 of Ligue 1 as it looks to build on its four-point lead in the league at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Christoph Galtier’s side has made a comeback after a sudden stumble, when it lost to Lens, winning the next game with a two-goal margin in the previous match.

The match is expected to see Lionel Messi return to the pitch after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the first time. The Argentine has taken a small break after victory at Qatar 2022 and has been training for a week now and the head coach expressed hopes the forward will be ready for the upcoming league match.

PSG on Wednesday released the 20-man squad that will face Angers. Messi was named alongside the likes of Neymar and Sergio Ramos while Kylian Mbappe will be missing as he went on holiday.

Angers, on the other hand, sits on the opposite end of the Ligue 1 table, with just two wins in 17 games, with both coming in September last year.

Predicted lineup: PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar Angers: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima

Form Guide:

PSG has lost just once in 17 games this season, while Angers has just two wins in the French League. Angers comes into the match following a 0-0 draw against Strasbourg. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, will look for a second win in a row after a 3-1 victory against Chateauroux.

PSG last live games:

⦿ Chateauroux 1-3 PSG

Chateauroux 1-3 PSG ⦿ Lens 3-1 PSG

Lens 3-1 PSG ⦿ PSG 2-1 Strasbourg

PSG 2-1 Strasbourg ⦿ PSG 3-1 Quevilly

PSG 3-1 Quevilly ⦿ PSG 2-1 Paris FC

Angers last five games:

⦿ Strasbourg 0-0 Angers

Strasbourg 0-0 Angers ⦿ Angers 1-2 Lorient

Angers 1-2 Lorient ⦿ AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers

AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers ⦿ Angers 2-2 Auxerre

Angers 2-2 Auxerre ⦿ Angers 0-1 Niort