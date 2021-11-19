Qatar 2022 World Cup: Who have qualified, who are in play-offs, all you need to know about play-off draws

From Asia, Qatar is the only side have qualified for the 2022 World Cup finals by automatic qualification as a host nation. It will be Qatar’s maiden appearance in the World Cup finals, with it being the first Arab Nation to host the tournament as well.

Among European Nations, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Croatia, Belgium, England, Serbia, Switzerland, Netherlands and France have earned qualifications for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Hansi Flick’s side has remained unbeaten in the qualifiers, earning 27 points from a possible 30 and qualifying for the finals comfortably, while Kylian Mbappe became the first France player since Just Fontaine at the 1958 World Cup to score four times in one game as France cruised into the finals.

Brazil became the first and the only south American side to qualify for Qatar 2022 so far, Brazil has remained undefeated in its qualifying campaign with just one draw in 12 games. The fine-time FIFA World Cup winner has qualified for every World Cup edition so far.

Qualifiers, however, had some major upsets with Euro 2020 Winner Italy went into play-offs with a draw against Switzerland and will look to avoid the 2018 World Cup qualifying embarrassment this time.

Fulham Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was a thorn in Portugal’s road to the finals his late goal against Portugal pushed Cristiano Ronaldo’s side into the play-offs.

Qualified teams so far:

Qatar (Host)

Germany

Spain

Denmark

Croatia

Brazil

Serbia

Belgium

England

Switzerland

France

Netherlands

Argentina

Which teams are in the play-offs?

Portugal*

Italy*

Sweden*

Wales*

Czech Republic

Russia*

Scotland*

Austria

North Macedonia

Poland

Turkey

Ukraine

(* seeded nations)

How does the European playoffs work?

Three more European qualification berths are up for grabs. The six seeded teams will face off in a single-leg semifinal matches, before another round of three single-leg play-off finals to decide the three qualified teams.

When is the World Cup 2022 play-off draw?

The draw for the UEFA World Cup 2022 play-offs will be held on Friday November 26, 2021. Draw proceedings start at 4pm GMT (11am ET) and will be held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.