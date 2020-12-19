Real Kashmir wins IFA Shield

Real Kashmir thwarted local outfit George Telegraph’s spirited challenge to record a 2-1 win and become the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to win the 123rd IFA Shield football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Nigerian Lukman Adefemi and Scottish Mason Robertson scored a goal apiece for the I-League team in either half of the final, while substitute Goutam Das netted one for the young Calcutta Football League side.

The Kashmir team applied pressure from the beginning but found solid resistance from the Telegraph defenders.

Kashmir took the lead in the 36th minute as Lukman converted a penalty with a low right-footer after Robertson was pushed inside the Telegraph area.

Telegraph, which wasted a superb chance in the first half, drew parity shortly after resumption. Twenty-year-old right-winger Goutam Das capitalized on a beautiful pass into the box.

Kashmir regained its lead around the hour mark. Robertson jumped to head in a free-kick from about 35 yards. Telegraph missed a golden opportunity to equalize in the 80th minute as Tanmoy Ghosh’s penalty shot was blocked by Kashmir goalkeeper Mithun Samanta. Samanta, who had made another brilliant save in the first half, was declared the man-of-the-match.

The result: Real Kashmir 2 (Lukman 36-p, Robertson 59) bt George Telegraph 1 (Goutam 48).