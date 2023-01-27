Real Madrid 0-1 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey quarterfinal LIVE score: Morata goal keeps ATM in front at half-time

Hello andwelcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Half-time

A half which saw equal attacks from both sides but the visitor is leading at the end of first 45 minutes due to a brilliantly worked team goal. Real, on top of being a bit complacent, has lost Mendy early to an injury. An interesting last 45 minutes on the cards

45’

Two added minutes

45’ YELLOW CARD

De Paul is booked after pushing Ceballos down

44’ Forced substitution for Real Madrid

An injured Mendy is off and is replaced by Dani Ceballos

39’

Mendy seems to have picked up an injury and is signalling the bench that he may not be able tp continue. Real is now playing with just 10 men for the time being

37’

Nacho on the right puts in a powerful long ball inside the box. It finds Valverde who tries to convert from a volley but hits it wide

33’

Yet another attack from ATM. Molina and Morata link up on the right and passes it into the box but no one is there to receive it

31’

Free kick for Real after Savic’s rash tackle on Vinicius. Kroos takes it and ALMOST SCORES! WHAT AN EFFORT. The ball was travelling inside the post but takes a deflection off Militao’s head!

28’

ATM attacks relentlessly. Correa on the right starts the attack as he puts in a pass to find Molina. The Argentinian then tries a pass inside the box but it is defended well

25’

Counter from Real Madrid. Militao puts a through ball, Valverde’s first touch is excellent. The Uruguayan tries a long ranger but Oblak looks untroubled as he saves it quite easily

23’

Another attack from Atletico. Griezmann on the left flank blazes past two defenders and passes it to Lemar, who then tries a one-two with Griezmann but Militao cuts the attack with a timely tackle

19’ GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL

ATLETICO IN FRONT!! MORATAAA!! Molina gets the ball inside the box from Koke and unselfishly passes it towards Morata who taps it home as Atletico takes lead!

16’

Molina from the right does well against Kroos and puts in a lofted ball to the left in an attempt to find Lemar but the ball travels much faster than he anticipated for a RMA throw in

14’

Attack finally from Real. Modric orchestrates it on the right but Reinildo cuts and concedes a corner. Modric takes it but nothing comes off it

11’

Real taking things slow but maintains constant posession. Ancelotti’s men are also not committing to any attacks for the time being

8’

SO CLOSE!! Vinicius gets a dangerous throughball just outside the box. The Brazilian dribbles past a couple of defenders inside the box and tries to find Benzema but Reinildo’s sliding effort keeps the ball out

6’

Corner for Atletico and Lemar takes it. He choses not to go aggresive and puts in a short pass in an attempt to find Koke but fails as the defense intervenes

4’

A Nacho-Miliato linkup on the right creates space. Militao runs into the final third and puts in a low cross but Hermoso is there to deflect it

3’

Counter from ATM. Morata takes the ball forward and attempts to find a running Griezmann who is inside the box but Rudiger intercepts

Kick-off!

Vinicius gets his first touch of the match as Real Madrid starts left to right. Quick attack from Real as Valverde initiates it Camavinga takes it inside the box before being cut off by a defender

T-2

The players have made their way out of the tunnel and are lined up for the team photo. Ancelotti has gone with a 4-3-3 formation while Simeone has opted for a 4-4-2 setup.

Almost there

We are just minutes away from witnessing the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Rivals Real and Atletico will go head to head for a chance at Spanish glory.

LINE-UPS! Real Madrid: Courtios, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Rudiger Mendy Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Reinildo, Hermoso, Savic, Molina, Griezmann, Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Morata, Correa

PREVIEW

Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14.

Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona.

Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.

Predicted lineups Real Madrid:Courtois; Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco; Griezmann, Depay

When and where is the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid hapenning?

The Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernebeu stadium on Friday (IST).

The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30am

Streaming and live telecast information:

Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be live streamed or telecasted in India.