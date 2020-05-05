Football Football Transfer Rumours: Barca close to Lautaro, Liverpool needs time for Werner Real Madrid is looking to strengthen its squad with key additions but the La Liga giant is expected to sell before it can buy players. Sacha Pisani 05 May, 2020 12:29 IST Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga has been liked with a move to Real Madrid. - AFP Sacha Pisani 05 May, 2020 12:29 IST Eduardo Camavinga, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba have been among the names linked to Real Madrid.Zinedine Zidane's Madrid wants to strengthen its squad. However, Madrid's recruitment is reportedly not that straightforward.MADRID PRIORITISING SALESReal Madrid must sell before it can buy players as the La Liga giant eyes the likes of Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Marca.Madrid and its transfer plans have dominated headlines, but the report claims the Spanish powerhouse has to reduce the size of its squad amid the coronavirus pandemic.Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu.ROUND-UP- The front page of Tuesday's Diario Sport reports Barcelona is "very close" to signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez. The La Liga champion is willing to pay €60 million up front, plus two players. It comes as Marca claims Arturo Vidal is happy to leave Barca.- The Guardian says Liverpool has stalled their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. The Champions League holder reportedly told Werner's representatives that the club needs more time due to the COVID-19 crisis.- Mundo Deportivo says Neymar has turned down a €100 million proposal from Paris Saint-Germain as he looks to return to Barca.- Thomas Partey wants to swap Atletico Madrid for Arsenal, according to The Telegraph. The Ghanaian has also been linked to Manchester United.- Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is set for talks over a new deal, according to the Daily Mail. Madrid and PSG are believed to be monitoring the situation. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos