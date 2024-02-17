MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe leaving PSG talk amid links

France captain Mbappe, 25, has told the French side he will leave at the end of the season, a source close to PSG told AFP Thursday.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 17:56 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid training ground
Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid training ground | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid training ground | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday steered away from talk of Kylian Mbappe signing for the Spanish giant in the summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

France captain Mbappe, 25, has told the French side he will leave at the end of the season, a source close to PSG told AFP Thursday.

Superstar striker Mbappe is heavily linked with Madrid, which has tried to sign him multiple times in the past few years and may finally get its man.

“I can see and hear, I understand it’s the topic of the day for you, but not for us, for us it’s tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Madrid’s visit to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

“People can talk, I understand it’s the story of the day ... I want to finish this season well and win titles.

“There’s a lot of time left to think about next season.”

Ancelotti said he did not think the league leaders’ squad would be affected by rumours and talk surrounding Mbappe in the weeks ahead.

“Do you think I look affected? No, no,” said Ancelotti.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Mbappe informed Madrid of his decision to leave PSG on Tuesday.

On Friday PSG coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on Mbappe’s decision.

ALSO READ | Barca cannot afford any more slips-ups, says boss Xavi

“I am going to avoid talking about this subject until the parties involved speak about it,” said the former Barcelona coach.

“Kylian Mbappe has not said anything publicly and neither has the club. I am the coach and when the other parties have spoken, I’ll give my opinion.”

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Kylian Mbappe /

PSG /

Carlo Ancelotti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe leaving PSG talk amid links
    AFP
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, MBSG 2-1 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24: Cummings, Colaco goals keep Mariners ahead at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Mumbai veteran Dhawal Kulkarni to retire at the end of Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG Highlights, 3rd Test: Jaiswal hundred, Siraj four-for put India ahead of England on Day 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga: Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe leaving PSG talk amid links
    AFP
  2. Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation ‘standout’ coach
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC LIVE streaming, ISL 10: When and where to watch MBSG vs NEUFC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City must have laser focus, says Guardiola ahead of Chelsea clash
    Reuters
  5. Man City stuns Chelsea to go level on points at top of WSL
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe leaving PSG talk amid links
    AFP
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, MBSG 2-1 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24: Cummings, Colaco goals keep Mariners ahead at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Mumbai veteran Dhawal Kulkarni to retire at the end of Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG Highlights, 3rd Test: Jaiswal hundred, Siraj four-for put India ahead of England on Day 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment