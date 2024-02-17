La Liga: Madrid coach Ancelotti swerves Mbappe leaving PSG talk amid links

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday steered away from talk of Kylian Mbappe signing for the Spanish giant in the summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

France captain Mbappe, 25, has told the French side he will leave at the end of the season, a source close to PSG told AFP Thursday.

Superstar striker Mbappe is heavily linked with Madrid, which has tried to sign him multiple times in the past few years and may finally get its man.

“I can see and hear, I understand it’s the topic of the day for you, but not for us, for us it’s tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Madrid’s visit to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

“People can talk, I understand it’s the story of the day ... I want to finish this season well and win titles.

“There’s a lot of time left to think about next season.”

Ancelotti said he did not think the league leaders’ squad would be affected by rumours and talk surrounding Mbappe in the weeks ahead.

“Do you think I look affected? No, no,” said Ancelotti.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Mbappe informed Madrid of his decision to leave PSG on Tuesday.

On Friday PSG coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on Mbappe’s decision.

“I am going to avoid talking about this subject until the parties involved speak about it,” said the former Barcelona coach.

“Kylian Mbappe has not said anything publicly and neither has the club. I am the coach and when the other parties have spoken, I’ll give my opinion.”