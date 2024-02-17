MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barca cannot afford any more slips-ups, says boss Xavi

Barca’s hopes to overtake bitter rival Real Madrid and this campaign’s surprise package Girona in the title race suffered another blow last weekend after a 3-3 home draw against relegation-threatened Granada.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 09:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Barcelona manager Xavi.
File image of Barcelona manager Xavi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Barcelona manager Xavi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona have little room for error if it is to defend its LaLiga title, manager Xavi Hernandez said on Friday ahead of his side’s trip to Celta Vigo.

Barca’s hopes to overtake bitter rival Real Madrid and this campaign’s surprise package Girona in the title race suffered another blow last weekend after a 3-3 home draw against relegation-threatened Granada.

Barca are third in the standings with 51 points from 24 matches, 10 behind leaders Real and five less than Girona, and Xavi is aware that anything other than a win against 17th-placed Celta on Saturday would make matters worse for his team.

“The squad is united and training hard,” Xavi told reporters. “But we can’t afford any more slips. I am positive that we can make up the lost ground. That’s the direction we are working in, improving in defence, in pressure.

“These are three very important points that would improve our league position.”

Barca will visit Italian champions Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16 next week, but the Spaniard said his focus remains on the Celta game for now.

“I’m not thinking about Napoli yet. We are totally concentrated on both competitions,” he said.

“I think this season could still turn out well. It’s all about how the team reacts in the next few games, and we’ll be giving everything we’ve got.”

The 44-year-old midfield great, who announced his decision to step down from his position as Barca coach in January, said he wants to finish his stint on the best possible note.

“I love Barca and would give all I have for this season to end on a high note,” Xavi said.

When asked about 19-year-old midfielder Gavi, who has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain, Xavi said the Spanish international is “part of the future” of Barca.

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: England 209/2; India dealt major blow as Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barca cannot afford any more slips-ups, says boss Xavi
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Indrajith scores 100 for TN; Dube scores 100 after Shardul picks six
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational due to flu symptoms
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barca cannot afford any more slips-ups, says boss Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Toulouse asks UEFA to investigate treatment of its fans in Lisbon
    AP
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: England 209/2; India dealt major blow as Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barca cannot afford any more slips-ups, says boss Xavi
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Indrajith scores 100 for TN; Dube scores 100 after Shardul picks six
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational due to flu symptoms
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment