Welch to become first woman referee in FA Cup third round

Rebecca Welch is set to become the first female referee in the FA Cup third round, organisers said on Wednesday.

Welch will take charge of Birmingham City's home tie against Plymouth Argyle, which will be played at St Andrews on January 8, 2022.

She became the first female referee to be appointed for an English Football League match in March.

Welch has refereed men's matches in the National League plus elite women's games including the 2017 FA Cup final.