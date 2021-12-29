Football

Welch to become first woman referee in FA Cup third round

Welch will take charge of Birmingham City's home tie against Plymouth on January 8, 2022.

Reuters
London 29 December, 2021 19:34 IST
Rebecca Welch

Referee Rebecca Welch during a Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea on April 21, 2021.   -  Reuters

Reuters
London 29 December, 2021 19:34 IST

Rebecca Welch is set to become the first female referee in the FA Cup third round, organisers said on Wednesday.

Welch will take charge of Birmingham City's home tie against Plymouth Argyle, which will be played at St Andrews on January 8, 2022.

READ | Watford could block Dennis from going to African Cup

She became the first female referee to be appointed for an English Football League match in March.

Welch has refereed men's matches in the National League plus elite women's games including the 2017 FA Cup final.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App