Football Football Europa League: Salzburg's tie with Eintracht Frankfurt postponed due to storm threat UEFA said public authorities in Austria called off the Red Bull Salzburg versus Eintracht Frankfurt clash due to storms in the area. Peter Hanson 27 February, 2020 21:48 IST UEFA has announced that the fixture would be put back a day to Friday February 28. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 27 February, 2020 21:48 IST Salzburg's Europa League last-32 second-leg tie with Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed due to a storm threat.The fixture was scheduled to take place at 21:00 CET on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, with Frankfurt protecting a 4-1 first-leg lead.But UEFA confirmed the match will not go ahead."Due to a storm warning, the public authorities in Austria have postponed tonight's UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt," read a statement released a matter of hours before kick-off."An announcement will be made by UEFA in due course about the re-arranged date and time for this match to be played."UEFA later announced the fixture would be put back a day to Friday February 28, with a kick-off time of 18:00 CET.