Rumours: Mahrez open to Paris Saint-Germain move

Riyad Mahrez only joined Manchester City in 2018 but the Premier League champion is already reportedly willing to cash in on the Algeria international.

With City's looming UEFA ban — the Manchester giant is appealing a two-season suspension — Mahrez could depart the Etihad Stadium. And Paris Saint-Germain is a possible destination.

TOP STORY – PSG AN OPTION FOR MAHREZ

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is open to moving to Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato. Premier League giant City is reportedly prepared to sell Mahrez and PSG is believed to be the Algeria international's preferred destination.

Mahrez, who arrived at City in 2018, has started 15 of his 23 Premier League appearances this season.

ROUND-UP

- Is Paul Pogba out of the picture? Juventus has been linked with a move for its former midfielder; however, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed the disgruntled star will be at Old Trafford next season. With that in mind, Calciomercato says Juventus is targeting Lyon's Houssem Aouar as an alternative.

- The Daily Star reports Barcelona has decided on its salary for target and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. Real Madrid, United and Chelsea have also been linked to the Argentina international.

- Fiorentina and Italy star Federico Chiesa is wanted by PSG, Juve, Inter and United, Le10Sport claims.

- Angelino to Barca? The City left-back — who is on loan at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig — has impressed the La Liga champion, according to Mundo Deportivo.

- Sport Witness says Napoli is ready to sell striker Arkadiusz Milik after failing to agree a new deal. Inter, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked.

- While Milik could leave, Torino's Andrea Belotti could arrive in Naples. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli, which signed Andrea Petagna in January before loaning him back to SPAL, could include the striker in a deal for Belotti.

- Kai Havertz to Juve is not a possibility, says Calciomercato. The Bayer Leverkusen sensation is a player in demand but Juve has ruled out a move due to the EUR 80 million price tag. Havertz has been linked to the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, United and others.