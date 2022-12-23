Men who robbed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti’s house sent to jail

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti got justice. Three men - named Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin - who conducted a robbery at Ancelotti’s home have been jailed. They stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries.

The Liverpool Crown Court jailed them for seven-and-a-half years, ten years and nine months and four years and nine months, respectively. They have also been guilty of possessing guns without a certificate.

The trio broke into Ancelotti’s house in North Liverpool via a balcony while his partner and her teenage daughter were on the premises in February 2021.

Some of the robberies included a Mercedes car valued at £55,000 and jewellery worth £95,000.

Michael Scholes, the prosecutor, said, “The team had access to a number of high-powered stolen vehicles and most significantly a very large supply of cloned number plates which were deployed to disguise the vehicles they were using from the attentions of the police.

“CCTV footage shows that whenever engaged in offending they wore face masks or balaclavas or similar to prevent facial recognition,” he said.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said, “Shotguns and firearms were taken in some of the burglaries, and that is a deeply concerning aspect.

“Clearly, the fact that you were prepared to steal such dangerous weapons - which could only have been intended for transfer within the criminal community - is a material aggravating factor.”

The incident had happened when the 63-year-old was in charge of Everton. He left for Real Madrid in 2021 for his second term.

He has won 20 trophies, including league titles in four countries and the Champions League three times, doing so twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.