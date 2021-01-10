Inter Milan will be hard to stop, says Roma coach Fonseca

Understanding how Inter Milan play will not make it any easier to beat the side, AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said on the eve of Sunday's Serie A showdown between the clubs.

If Roma manage to pull off the win at Stadio Olimpico, it will draw level with second-placed Inter on 36 points.

Antonio Conte’s side was on an eight-match winning run before it slipped up with a shock defeat at Sampdoria in its last game, but Fonseca is expecting a challenging task against last season’s runners-up.



“It’s true that Inter have great players but I can’t just look at that,” Fonseca told reporters.

“Inter have a great squad and a strong identity. It’s easy to understand how they play, but it’s difficult to stop.

“For me they are a team with a strong collective, but we have prepared for the game by thinking about this.”

Roma is four points behind league leader AC Milan, which suffered its first defeat of the season against Juventus on Wednesday.

However, Fonseca would not be drawn on a potential title challenge ahead of a big week in which his side also faces city rival Lazio in the Rome Derby.

“We will play to win tomorrow, it’s an important match for us,” he said.

“Then we’ll think about Lazio. It’s not right to think about any more than that right now.”