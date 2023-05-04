Football

Lisbon to honour Ronaldo’s ‘passion’ for city with medal

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was born and grew up on the island of Madeira, arrived, alone, in Lisbon at the age of 12 in 1997 to join the academy of Lisbon club Sporting.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to add to his collection of medals with one from the city of Lisbon, the town hall announced on Thursday.

He left for Manchester United in 2003 but is “intimately linked to the history” of Lisbon, said the statement announcing his medal.

“This is a tribute to a boy who became a man in Lisbon and who, in addition to his identity of the place where he was born, became a great Lisboan, in the passion he has for the city. Ronaldo has always defended, promoted and projected the name of Lisbon around the world,” said Mayor Carlos Moedas in the statement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is also a great Lisboan, and that has never been recognised.”

