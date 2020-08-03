Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car worth Rs 75 crore

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has added the world's most expensive car, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, to his already enviable collection of luxury vehicles.

The Portuguese footballer, who already has a supercar garage consisting of the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador and the McLaren MP4 12C, shared a picture of himself with his latest auto-beast on Instagram on Saturday. The car, inspired by the EB 100 supercar of 1991, even has his footballing initials CR7 embossed on the side.

Only 10 of these hypercars are in existence worldwide. It is approximately worth 8.5 million euros (Rs 75 crore) and can reportedly notch up speeds of up to 380 kmph. The vehicle is also known by the name of Centodieci and is powered by a more potent version of the maker’s 8-litre W16 engine, which can produce 1176kW at 7000rpm. The limited edition car is also lighter than the regular editions, allowing for a 100km/h acceleration from start in a span of only 2.4 seconds.

Forbes, in May, named Ronaldo the second-richest athlete in the world after Roger Federer. Last month, Nike and Bugatti jointly presented Ronaldo, who recently won the Serie A title, the Mercurial Superfly VII CR7 “Dieci” Concept boots.