RoundGlass Punjab FC wins I-League title, gains ISL promotion

RoundGlass Punjab beat Rajasthan FC 4-0 to clinch the I-League title and has gained a promotion into the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The champion’s entry into the top-tier ISL, however, is subject to fulfilment of financial criteria as agreed upon by all stakeholders.

Goals from Chencho Gyeltshen, Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Hmingthanmawia ensured a comfortable win for Punjab, which stayed top of the table with 49 points in 21 games.

RoundGlass Punjab was level on points with Sreenidi just a week ago, but the Deccan Warriors have failed to replicate its home form on the road, dropping five points in its last two games. The North Indians have won five on the trot, including an 8-0 drubbing of Sudeva Delhi and a 3-1 defeat of Churchill Brothers.

The I-League trophy will return to Punjab for the first time since 2017-18 when Minerva Punjab won it. This success will taste trebly sweet as it earned RoundGlass a direct entry to the season-ending Super Cup.

In another match, Aizawl FC and Churchill Brothers Goa settled for a 1-1 draw at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Both goals came in the first half – while Anil Rama Goalkar put Churchill ahead in the 19th minute, R Lalthanmawia equalised for the home team four minutes later.

While Churchill now has 30 points from 21 matches, Aizawl has 25 points.

