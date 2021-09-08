SC East Bengal appoints Manuel Diaz as head coach

SC East Bengal has appointed Spaniard Manuel Diaz as head coach after mutually parting ways with Robbie Fowler, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

With over 20 years of coaching experience including a significant period of time in the Real Madrid youth setup, Manolo brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mentality.

The 53-year old's latest stint was with Real Madrid Castilla during the 2018-19 season.

“In Madrid, we say ‘winning is in our DNA’. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club,” Manolo said upon his appointment.

“Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans.”

Earlier, East Bengal announced that it had mutually terminated the contract of Fowler, who was appointed as head coach at the start of the 2020-21 season. Under Fowler's reign, the club finished ninth during last season's ISL debut with just three wins.

