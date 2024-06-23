MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Hungary LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SCO v HUN; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Scott McTominay during training.
Scotland’s Scott McTominay during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Scotland’s Scott McTominay during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.

Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.

Marco Rossi’s side came through its two matches largely unscathed, physically, but cannot afford to make any of the same mistakes that led to its 3-1 loss to Switzerland and then for the first goal against Germany.

Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 24, at the Stuttgart Arena.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match?
The Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

