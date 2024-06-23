Scotland vs Hungary LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SCO v HUN; Preview

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.
Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.
Marco Rossi’s side came through its two matches largely unscathed, physically, but cannot afford to make any of the same mistakes that led to its 3-1 loss to Switzerland and then for the first goal against Germany.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match kick off?
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match?
Where can you live stream the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match?
(With inputs from Reuters)
