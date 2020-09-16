Football Football Seedings for Champions League draw confirmed by UEFA The third-and fourth-seeded pots will be completed when the final six places in the 32-team group stage are decided in qualifying rounds by Sept. 30. AP 16 September, 2020 20:43 IST Bayern Munich team after winning the Champions League. - AP Photo AP 16 September, 2020 20:43 IST Three Italian clubs were put in the pot of third-seeded teams on Wednesday for next month’s Champions League draw. The third-and fourth-seeded pots will be completed when the final six places in the 32-team group stage are decided in qualifying rounds by Sept. 30. Current rankings ensure the third-seeded teams include Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta, who have rarely qualified for the Champions League in recent seasons. Atalanta was minutes away from reaching the semifinals last season as a fourth-seeded team in its debut appearance in the competition. Champions League: Single-leg knockout matches the new normal? The top-seeded pot includes the winners of the Champions League and Europa League - Bayern Munich and Sevilla - and the champions of the six highest-ranked national leagues, excluding Germany because Bayern won the Bundesliga. The other league champions are Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and Porto. Teams are allocated to the other three pots according to their UEFA ranking based on Champions League and Europa League results over the past five years. The second-seeded pot includes Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Ajax. Borussia Moenchengladbach and Rennes will be seeded fourth. In the draw on Oct. 1, groups cannot include two teams from the same country. Games will start on Oct. 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos