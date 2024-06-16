LIVE Serbia vs England Score, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores opening goal, UEFA Euro match updates

- June 17, 2024 01:18HALFTIMEHalf-Time! Serbia 0-1 England
Jude Bellingham’s exploits in the air sees England draw first blood and stay ahead at the half-way mark in Germany.
- June 17, 2024 01:1543’ Forced substitution for Serbia!
Serbia is forced to make a change as Fiip Kostic goes off the field due to some injury while Filip Mladenovic replaces him.
- June 17, 2024 01:10YELLOW CARD39’ Nemanja Gudelj gets first booking of the match
Bellingham tries to pass the ball but almost runs into Gudelj and goes to the groud, appealing for a foul. Though the replay hints at potential diving by the Real Madrid player, the referee gives a foul in favour of England and gives Gudelj a yellow card.
- June 17, 2024 01:0937’
Saka carries the ball into the final third, crosses to his left for Kane and Foden, the latter of whom had just run into the box but the ball fails to reach any of them.
- June 17, 2024 01:0634’
Serbia try to attack along the left, with Kostic and Pavlovic combing. Pavlovic passes to Kostic, who tries to cross to the centre but Bellingham clears the ball away. What a game he is having!
- June 17, 2024 01:0432’
England has looked to have built its entire attack around Bellingham. However, its captain, Harry Kane, has looked quite silent.
- June 17, 2024 01:0130’
Alexander-Arnold takes the free-kick, which hits the wall and Serbia eventually clears it.
- June 17, 2024 01:0028’
England’s flair of aggressive attacks has transgressed into a slower style to absorb the pressure and it looks for gaps in the midfield. Alexander-Arnold gets the ball in front of the box but is fouled to give a free-kick in front of the 18-yard box.
- June 17, 2024 00:5725’ How did England miss this?
England starts an attack on the counter, with Saka setting up Walker on the right. He keeps going and then tries to cross on his left. But neither Foden or Kane react no time as the ball rolls out of play. A tap-in here could have doubled England’s lead.
- June 17, 2024 00:5220’ Mitrovic almost scores!
A defensive error by Alexander-Arnold sees the ball get to Mitrovic, who sets the ball with his first touch and then shoots with his right foot, which flies just wide off target.
- June 17, 2024 00:5119’
Vlahovic tries to get the ball off Bellingham with a rash challenge and pushes him down with an elbow. Bellingham, however, releases the ball to Foden, who tries to set up Alexander-Arnold. However, the Liverpool player shoots off-target.
- June 17, 2024 00:4917’
England fans have found a voice, which looked stuck for the first few minutes of goalless action. But now the fans and the team looks more active, with more forward passes, which are cheered on by the thousands of fans of the Three Lions in Germany.
- June 17, 2024 00:4816’
Bellingham has now scored or assisted 40 goals for club and country this season. Harry Kane (58) is the only England player with more
- June 17, 2024 00:4615’
It took 13 minutes for Bellingham to get the scoreboard ticking. And the UEFA Champions League winner now has the entire set of English fans sing “Hey Jude!”
- June 17, 2024 00:44GOAL13’ Bellingham scores for England!
Walker sets up Saka along the right flank, who crosses to the centre. It misses Kane but Bellingham comes flying in, outjumps a defender to head the ball into the net.
- June 17, 2024 00:4210’
Bellingham gets the ball in the midfield but he loses the battle for the ball to Lukic, who pulls him down for a free-kick. Trippier takes free-kick, which is sent in by Walker for Rice but the referee blows the whistle for a foul by Stones in the Serbian box.
- June 17, 2024 00:408’
This is the first time Serbia is playing England as an independent country. All their previous clashes have been either as part of Yugoslavia or Serbia and Montenegro.
- June 17, 2024 00:386’
Serbia tries to attack through crosses on the end as Kostic crosses from the left but there is no one to receive it on time.
- June 17, 2024 00:365’
England is dominating possession early on in the game. England almost gets a chance wen Bellingham passes Foden in front of goal. But he fails to take a shot.
- June 17, 2024 00:353’
England gets a free-kick when Savic fouls Saka along the right flank, which is also the first foul of the game. Alexander-Arnold takes the free-kick, which is headed out by Milinkovic-Savic.
- June 17, 2024 00:332’
England makes early forays into the final third but Saka looks up to realise the opponent has red shirts in numbers in the box and gets the ball back to maintain possession.
- June 17, 2024 00:32Kick Off!
England gets the ball rolling from right to left, with a 4-2-3-1 formation while Serbia, in red, starts from the other end in a 3-5-1-1 shape.
- June 17, 2024 00:29Minutes to kick off!
The players of both teams walk out of the tunnel to queue up for the National Anthems. Shortly after it, both take positions for kick-off. The stage, is set!
- June 17, 2024 00:14A Champions League veteran with the whistle tonight
- June 17, 2024 00:07Players get geared up for key clash
England and Serbian payers warm-up with passing routines and Rondos as Southgate watches on, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.
- June 16, 2024 23:28Serbia starting XI:
V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic
- June 16, 2024 23:26England starting XI:
England - Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane
- June 16, 2024 23:20PREDICTED LINEUPS AND FORMATION
Serbia (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane
- June 16, 2024 21:29Preview
England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.
Coach Gareth Southgate - under pressure to win the first major men’s trophy since 1966 - must decide whether to risk centre half John Stones, who has only just overcome an injury and was isolated from the squad this week with a virus.
Left back Luke Shaw looks is set to miss the Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen as he recovers from a hamstring problem suffered in February.
Despite losing its final warm-up game 1-0 at home to Iceland a week ago, England boast one of the most potent attacks in Germany.
