Serie A 2023-24: Fiorentina faces old foes Juventus, league leader Inter travels to in-form Atalanta

The rivalry properly began just over 40 years ago on the final dramatic day of the 1981-82 season with the sides battling for the Scudetto. Level on points at the top, Juventus emerged victorious.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 19:15 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa celebrate at the end of the Serie A win vs Hellas Verona
Juventus Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa celebrate at the end of the Serie A win vs Hellas Verona | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa celebrate at the end of the Serie A win vs Hellas Verona | Photo Credit: AP

Fiorentina lost the Tuscan derby against Empoli last month but for its fans the main rivals will always be Juventus which travels to Florence for a much-anticipated Serie A clash this weekend.

After an impressive start to the season, Fiorentina goes into Sunday’s game on the back of two league defeats - the 2-0 loss at home to Empoli followed by Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Lazio.

Juventus, meanwhile, has enjoyed three straight wins which took them up to second place just two points behind leaders Inter Milan and with a six-point gap to Fiorentina in sixth.

The rivalry properly began just over 40 years ago on the final dramatic day of the 1981-82 season with the sides battling for the Scudetto. Level on points at the top, both clubs had an away game - Fiore at Cagliari and Juve at Catanzaro.

Fiorentina fans still contest the goal disallowed for a foul on the keeper, while Juventus won with a Liam Brady penalty.

That day in May has never been forgotten by the Viola faithful and Juve has never been forgiven for taking the title. Since then the rivalry has only deepened - the sale of Roberto Baggio from Fiore to the enemy is a wound that is still healing.

For ex-Fiorentina duo Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, there will be a fiery welcome when they enter the Stadio Artemio Franchi in front of a guaranteed full-house.

Fiore is unbeaten in the last four league meetings between the sides in Florence and needs something from the game to avoid slipping further away from the top.

ALSO READ | TEN HAG COULD BE SACKED AFTER CARABAO CUP EXIT

For Juventus, this is a chance to show it has what it takes to get back to its title winning days.

Leader Inter has a tough task on Saturday when it makes the short trip to Bergamo to take on an Atalanta side which has won its last two matches and has moved into fourth place, six points behind Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Inter is unbeaten in four league games and managed to see off a stubborn AS Roma 1-0 last weekend, but it is tight at the top and their position is in danger if they lose.

AC Milan may be struggling - a draw at Napoli and home defeat by Juve in its last two Serie A games and without a goal scored in the Champions League group stage so far - but it is still just three points behind rival Inter. On Saturday it hosts relegation battler Udinese, which is yet to win this season but has drawn seven and only lost three of its 10 games and is capable of claiming another point.

Fifth-placed Napoli is also in action on Saturday at bottom club Salernitana, with the champion looking to build on last weekend’s hard-fought home draw with Milan.

