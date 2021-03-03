Football Football Serie A: Juventus sign McKennie on permanent deal from Schalke The Turin-based club have exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros Reuters 03 March, 2021 19:50 IST McKennie joined Juventus on loan last summer- REUTERS Reuters 03 March, 2021 19:50 IST Juventus has turned United States midfielder Weston McKennie's loan from German club Schalke 04 into a permanent move, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.The Turin-based club exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros ($22.28 million).ALSO READ | Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon confirms he will retire by 2023McKennie, capped 21 times by the U.S., joined Juventus on loan last summer, three years after making his professional debut with Schalke's first team. For all of your work in 04 years at Schalke, we say: THANK YOU, WES! #SchalkeUspic.twitter.com/XGfHovrMYw— Schalke 04 USA (@s04_us) March 3, 2021 Juventus, third in the standings, face seventh-placed Lazio on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.