Serie A: Juventus sign McKennie on permanent deal from Schalke

The Turin-based club have exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros

03 March, 2021 19:50 IST

McKennie joined Juventus on loan last summer- REUTERS

Juventus has turned United States midfielder Weston McKennie's loan from German club Schalke 04 into a permanent move, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.

The Turin-based club exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros ($22.28 million).

McKennie, capped 21 times by the U.S., joined Juventus on loan last summer, three years after making his professional debut with Schalke's first team.

 

Juventus, third in the standings, face seventh-placed Lazio on Saturday.