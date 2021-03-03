Serie A: Juventus sign McKennie on permanent deal from Schalke

Juventus has turned United States midfielder Weston McKennie's loan from German club Schalke 04 into a permanent move, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.

The Turin-based club exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros ($22.28 million).

McKennie, capped 21 times by the U.S., joined Juventus on loan last summer, three years after making his professional debut with Schalke's first team.

For all of your work in 04 years at Schalke, we say:



THANK YOU, WES! #SchalkeUspic.twitter.com/XGfHovrMYw — Schalke 04 USA (@s04_us) March 3, 2021

Juventus, third in the standings, face seventh-placed Lazio on Saturday.