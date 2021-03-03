Football Football Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon confirms he will retire by 2023 Gianluigi Buffon's contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season and a renewal is yet to be agreed with the defending Serie A champion. Reuters 03 March, 2021 17:37 IST "Look, in my head, there truly is a final stop sign, a maximum bar, which is June 2023," Juventus' goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon said (File Photo). - Twitter (@juventusfc) Reuters 03 March, 2021 17:37 IST Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he plans to retire by June 2023 at the latest but won't rule out hanging up his boots sooner.The 43-year-old's contract with the Turin club expires at the end of the season and a renewal is yet to be agreed with the Italian champion.RELATED | Juventus 3-0 Spezia: Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal "Look, in my head, there truly is a final stop sign, a maximum bar, which is June 2023," Buffon said in an interview with The Guardian."That is the maximum, really, really the maximum. But I could also stop playing in four months."Buffon, a 2006 World Cup champion with Italy and 10-time Serie A winner with Juventus, previously said in 2017 that he would retire in 2018, but he instead moved to French side Paris Saint-Germain for a year before returning to Juve.He has deputised for Wojciech Szczesny at Juve this season, making 10 appearances in all competitions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.