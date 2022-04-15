Serie A: Milan clubs lead the way again ahead of crucial weekend

AC Milan goes into this weekend's Serie A action top of the table as it bids to win its first Scudetto since 2011, with its city rival once again hot on its heels in the title race.

Milan, which finished runner-up last term, had put itself in prime position to end its title drought this time around, capitalising on Inter Milan's poor form following the Serie A winter break to pull clear of the champion.

But as the goals have dried up so have the Milan wins, with two successive 0-0 draws allowing Inter to move back within two points of Stefano Pioli's side with a game in hand.

Milan and Inter are in action on Friday, at home to Genoa and away at Spezia respectively, where a slip-up by either side could open the door for their old foes.

Milan leads the way with 68 points from 32 games ahead of Inter and third-placed Napoli on 66 from 31 and 32 respectively.

"I don't think there is a favourite in this title race," Pioli told DAZN after last Sunday's draw at Torino.

READ: European Leagues round-up: Barcelona ends Madrid’s El Clasico domination

"Don't forget in the last three weeks people have said we were the super favourites, then Napoli, then Inter. It's going to go down to the wire."

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a return from a knee injury, which could be just the boost Milan need.

Napoli has to wait until Monday for its home clash with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, looking to forget its surprise 3-2 loss at home to Fiorentina last weekend.

It will be another stern test of Napoli's title credentials, with Roma unbeaten in its last 11 league games, form that has given it an outside chance of sneaking into the top four.

It will have to overhaul Juventus if it is to secure Champions League football for next season. The Turin side, which has 62 points, is still in the title mix, having been unbeaten since November before its defeat by Inter two weeks ago.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri says they have no hope of catching title favourite Inter but, given that all three teams above his side have dropped points in recent weeks, they cannot be totally discounted. Juventus hosts Bologna on Saturday.