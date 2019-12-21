Serie A: Roma beats Fiorentina to solidify Champions League push

Aleksandar Kolarov scored a magnificent free-kick as Roma bolstered its Champions League credentials in Italy with a 4-1 victory away to Fiorentina on Friday.

Edin Dzeko’s seventh goal of the season put Roma ahead on 19 minutes in Florence against a side without a win at home since October 6.

Former Manchester City defender Kolarov curled in a 20-yard strike to double Roma’s lead before Milan Badelj pulled one back just past the half-hour.

Roma ensured it put some pressure on local rival Lazio as Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-time effort from a Dzeko lay-off restored its two-goal cushion on 73 minutes.

The Bosnian forward then released Nicolo Zaniolo just inside the Fiorentina half, allowing the Italy international to sweep in a late fourth after a long run.

Paulo Fonseca’s Roma has lost just once in Serie A since late September and a fourth win in five moved it six points clear of Cagliari in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Inter Milan will look to draw level on points with leader Juventus when it hosts Genoa at the San Siro on Saturday.