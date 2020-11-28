Serie A: Inter strikes early to end Sassuolo's unbeaten run

Inter Milan continued its roller-coaster season by scoring twice in the first 15 minutes on its way to a convincing 3-0 win at previously unbeaten Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

Outplayed in a 2-0 home defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Inter went ahead through Alexis Sanchez in the fourth minute and doubled its lead when Vlad Chiriches scored an own goal 10 minutes later.

Roberto Gagliardini scored an exquisitely-taken third goal on the hour as he flicked up a bouncing ball with his left foot and volleyed into the far corner with his right.

The win took Inter into second place with 18 points, ahead of Sassuolo on goal difference, and two behind leader AC Milan.