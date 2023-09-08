MagazineBuy Print

Slovakia vs Portugal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of four teams with a maximum 12 points from four games, along with Scotland, France and England. 

Published : Sep 08, 2023 07:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo, this year, marks his 20th anniversary in the national side, saying he was “proud” of this “longevity”.
Ronaldo, this year, marks his 20th anniversary in the national side, saying he was "proud" of this "longevity". | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon



Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said Wednesday he wants to go “even further” after becoming the first player to score 850 career goals with Saudi club side Al-Nassr.

“I want more,” the forward told a press conference before training with the national side at Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, ahead of upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

“As long as I play I want to set the bar very high, I have to think big,” continued the 38-year-old.

Ronaldo marked his 200th international cap last June by scoring the only goal in Portugal’s victory over Iceland, which allowed the Selecao to stay top of Group J in Euro 2024 qualifying.

On Friday, the 2016 European champions will play Slovakia in Bratislava and Luxembourg three days later at the Algarve stadium, in the south of Portugal.

“I really want to win these two matches. If we win we will practically qualify,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Asked about his rivalry with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Ronaldo replied that the two “respected each other” and he believes they have “changed the history of football”.



“I want to continue, because I feel good and useful but anything can happen,” he said, adding for now he wanted to “enjoy the moment” and set himself the goal of “having an excellent Euro”.

-AFP

Streaming/telecast information
When will the EURO 2024 qualifying match between Slovakia and Portugal start?
The EURO 2024 qualifying match between Slovakia and Portugal will begin at 12:15 am IST at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Where can I watch the EURO 2024 qualifying match between Slovakia and Portugal live?
The EURO 2024 qualifying match between Slovakia and Portugal can be watched on the Sony TEN Network and can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website.

