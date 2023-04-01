Football

South Korea women coach Bell extends deal until end of next year

South Korea women’s head coach Colin Bell has extended his contract until December 2024, the Asian country’s football federation announced on Saturday.

Reuters
01 April, 2023
FILE PHOTO: South Korea women head football coach Colin Bell.

Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Bell’s previous contract was due to expire after this year’s Women’s World Cup, scheduled from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. South Korea are in Group H at the World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia.

Bell’s new contract will see him lead South Korea at this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympics in Paris next year should the team secure qualification.

Englishman Bell, the first foreign coach to take charge of South Korea, was appointed in October 2019 and led the team to their best-ever finish at the Women’s Asian Cup in 2022, when they finished runners-up.

