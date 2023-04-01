Football

Former FIFA Council member investigated for ‘serious violations’ of law

Chinese official Du Zhaocai, the deputy director of the General Administration of Sport, has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law, the country’s CCDI said on Saturday.

Reuters
01 April, 2023 13:27 IST
01 April, 2023 13:27 IST
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit:

Chinese official Du Zhaocai, the deputy director of the General Administration of Sport, has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law, the country’s CCDI said on Saturday.

Chinese official Du Zhaocai, the deputy director of the General Administration of Sport, has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law, the country’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Saturday.

The 63-year-old Du, who is also the vice-president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), was a council member of football’s world governing body, FIFA, from 2019-2023.

Also Read
Premier League: Bukayo Saka must learn to deal with growing expectations, says Mikel Arteta

An official statement said Du was suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law”. It did not provide further details about the investigation or the suspected violations.

The General Administration of Sport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, two top CFA officials - disciplinary committee director Wang Xiaoping and competition department head Huang Song - were both placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law.

The probe followed a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese soccer.

Former national team coach and ex-Everton midfielder Li Tie, CFA chairman Chen Xuyuan and two former CFA officials were also placed under investigation earlier this year.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us