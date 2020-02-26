Football Football Football agents investigated by Spanish police over 'ghost transfers' Several raids discovered that “prominent football agents” were arranging fake transfers through a Cypriot football club to launder money and evade taxes. PTI 26 February, 2020 13:57 IST The Spanish press has reported that among the agents involved is Fali Ramadani, representative of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic (in pic). - Getty Images PTI 26 February, 2020 13:57 IST Spanish police have launched an investigation into “tax evasion and money laundering” after uncovering fake transfers involving several player agents, the Civil Guard announced on Tuesday.According to a statement, several raids were carried out in properties linked to the suspects and discovered that “prominent football agents” were arranging fake transfers through a Cypriot football club to launder money and evade taxes.“At least 10 million euros was put back into Spain through the purchasing of luxury assets including real estate and yachts,” the statement added.READ | Setien 'optimistic' about Napoli second leg despite loss of Busquets, Vidal The Spanish press has reported that among the agents involved is Fali Ramadani, representative of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.When contacted by AFP, a Civil Guard spokesperson was unable to confirm the identities of those involved.The agents were part of an organisation that made up fake transfers to inflate the price of players and avoid paying taxes in several countries, including Belgium, Cyprus and Serbia.According to the Spanish press, which quotes sources close to the investigation, the agents used the Cypriot club, Apollon Limassol, to carry out these “ghost transfers”. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos