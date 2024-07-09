Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v FRA

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany. But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

Spain, on the other hand, is in imperious form with five straight wins so far at Euro 2024 but will be missing several key players in Munich.

Midfielder Pedri is out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in their dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre-back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday’s game.

READ TACTICAL PREVIEW | Spain vs France, semifinal: Mbappe and Co faces biggest test

Real Madrid defender Nacho will play centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte and 38-year-old full-back Jesus Navas, the last player of Spain’s golden generation who won the 2010 World Cup and back to back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

SPAIN VS FRANCE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

France predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

(With inputs from Reuters)