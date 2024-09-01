MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan still winless after 2-2 draw against Lazio

Milan was in front at the break through Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic’s eighth-minute goal, but Lazio hit back in the second half as Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored in quick succession.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 09:59 IST , Rome - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham applauds fans after the match against Lazio.
AC Milan's Tammy Abraham applauds fans after the match against Lazio. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham applauds fans after the match against Lazio. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Leao came off the bench to earn AC Milan a 2-2 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, but Paulo Fonseca’s side is still without a Serie A win this season.

Milan was in front at the break through Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic’s eighth-minute goal, but Lazio hit back in the second half as Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored in quick succession.

Fonseca reacted by sending on four substitutes, which had an immediate impact with Leao netting two minutes after coming on as the game came to life after an opening half light on entertainment.

Another substitute Tammy Abraham had a late chance to grab a win for the visitor but his effort was saved and Milan is 14th in the standings with two points from three games, with Lazio in eighth place on four.

Fonseca sent a strong message to his side, dropping Leao and Theo Hernandez and making four changes from the team that lost at Parma last weekend but in the end, he had the Portuguese forward to thank.

Lazio started brightly, and Milan needed a goal-line clearance from Pavlovic to keep out Dia’s effort, but the visitor took the lead when the Serb rose highest to power home a header from Christian Pulisic’s corner.

ALSO READ | Serie A: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma

The atmosphere changed dramatically in a short spell where the home side turned the game around with two goals.

Dia played a through pass into Nuno Tavares and his first-time ball into the middle was met by the unmarked Valentin Castellanos to volley home in the 62nd minute.

A pull back from Tavares gave Dia with a simple tap-in to put Lazio in front which led to Fonseca turning to his bench.

Three substitutes combined as Hernandez passed to Abraham and he laid the ball off to Leao who got away from Tavares before firing his shot past Provedel.

Before kick-off, there was an emotional tribute to the man who led Lazio to its last league title, Sven-Goran Eriksson, who passed away on Monday

A Lazio jersey with the Swede’s name on the back was displayed on the home bench as the Stadio Olimpico fell silent.

“You brought us to the top of the world... Have a good trip Mr. Sven,” read a banner held up by the Lazio fans.

