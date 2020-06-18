Football Football Speaking about social issues more normal for players now: Rashford Rashford earned widespread praise after the England forward successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain. Reuters 18 June, 2020 12:48 IST Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford had written an open letter to all of Britain’s lawmakers. - Getty Images Reuters 18 June, 2020 12:48 IST Expressing opinions on social issues and campaigning for change is becoming more normal for the current generation of players, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has said.Rashford earned widespread praise after the England forward successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he relied on such support as a boy.Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Real Madrid full back Marcelo and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng have all spoken out about racism recently, earning praise from UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin. Rashford grateful British government will provide summer food vouchers “It's becoming more normal that people speak out on topics that they believe in and I think it's just positive for the future,” Rashford told the BBC.“Just look at the generations after us - hopefully it becomes a normal thing and people actually want to do that and put themselves forward to do that.”The BBC reported that Rashford had recently spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who thanked the 22-year-old forward “for using what he had built in a positive manner.”“It's obviously a proud moment,” Rashford added.“It's a nice feeling but I'm happy that people's lives are going to be changed for the better, so that was the important thing that I tried to change.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos