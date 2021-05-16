Spurs manager Mason calls for rule change to curb head injuries

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason called for a rule change to prevent head injuries arising from rough aerial challenges as Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez builds on his recovery from surgery on a fractured skull.

Jimenez was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League match in November.

The Mexican, who resumed training for Wolves in February but has not yet been cleared to resume heading the ball, is due to see a specialist next week.

Former midfielder Mason was forced to retire as a player in February 2018 due to a similar injury, sustaining a skull fracture in a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill while playing for Hull City in 2017.

"Maybe more needs to be done with these types of challenges and the perception of these types of challenges," Mason said. "Maybe within the rules something needs to be changed.

"I said it for a few years now after my incident. I didn't like to see that nothing has really changed and Raul's as well, the same late challenge from behind and the perception hasn't changed.

".... From a technical point of view, a late challenge from behind with excessive force ticks all the boxes to be a bad challenge, but for some reason with head challenges and injuries, this isn't the case.

"I am optimistic that the Premier League and the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) are listening and it's a matter of time. Hopefully, that will change."

Spurs, seventh in the standings on 56 points with three games left, host 12th-placed Wolves in the league later on Sunday.