MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle

The former England coach said he discovered he had cancer after collapsing suddenly. He said in February last year that he was reducing his public appearances because of health issues.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 17:17 IST , STOCKHOLM, Sweden - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on during a training session. (File Photo)
Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Swedish soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson said he has cancer and might have less than a year to live.

The former England coach said he discovered he had cancer after collapsing suddenly. He said in February last year that he was reducing his public appearances because of health issues.

“Everyone understands that I have a disease that is not good, and everyone guesses that it is cancer and it is,” Eriksson said in an interview published Thursday.

Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer

Eriksson said he has pancreatic cancer and that it is inoperable. “At best I have maybe a year, at worst maybe a little less,” he said.

The 75-year-old said he is trying to think positively.

“I could go and think about it all the time and sit at home and be grumpy and think I’m unlucky and so on,” he said. “I think that is easily done, that you end up there.

“No, look at things positively and don’t wallow in adversity. Because this is, of course, the biggest setback.”

Eriksson was England’s first-ever foreign-born coach from 2001–06 after making his name winning league titles at club level with Lazio in Italy, Benfica in Portugal, and IFK Gothenburg in his native Sweden.

Eriksson led what was regarded as a “golden generation” of players, including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, at the World Cups in 2002 and 2006 and got the team to the quarterfinals at both tournaments before elimination by Brazil and Portugal, respectively.

League Cup: Liverpool comes back to beat Fulham 2-1 in semifinal first leg

In the only other major tournament under Eriksson — the European Championship in 2004 — England was also ousted at the quarterfinal stage, again by Portugal and via a penalty shootout like at the World Cup in 2006.

The England national team and Manchester City, one of the many clubs he coached, were among those to send their best wishes to Eriksson over X, formerly Twitter.

Eriksson’s last coaching role was with the Philippines’ national team in 2018-19 and most recently had the role of sporting director at Karlstad, a team in Sweden’s third division.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sven-Goran Eriksson /

Manchester City /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle
    AP
  2. Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer
    AP
  3. Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project
    AP
  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag enters men’s doubles quarterfinals, Ashwini-Tanisha too win; Srikanth loses
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle
    AP
  2. Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer
    AP
  3. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Kalinga Super Cup Highlights: El Khayati’s injury-time penalty wins it for MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Attack-minded Egypt enters AFCON with renewed confidence
    Reuters
  5. Self-belief behind Liverpool’s comeback wins, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle
    AP
  2. Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer
    AP
  3. Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project
    AP
  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag enters men’s doubles quarterfinals, Ashwini-Tanisha too win; Srikanth loses
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment