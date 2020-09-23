Football Football Former Sweden international Agne Simonsson dies at 84 The Swedish soccer federation and Simonsson’s former club Orgryte IS both announced the death on Wednesday, but did not specify the cause. AP 23 September, 2020 17:36 IST Agen Simonsson (right) made 51 appearances for Sweden’s national team and scored 27 goals, including four in the 1958 World Cup tournament. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES AP 23 September, 2020 17:36 IST Agne Simonsson, a striker who scored a goal for Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final and later briefly played for Real Madrid, has died. He was 84.The Swedish soccer federation and Simonsson’s former club Orgryte IS both announced the death on Wednesday, but did not specify the cause.Simonsson scored Sweden’s second goal in the 1958 World Cup final, but the host country lost to Brazil 5-2. Pele, who was then only 17 years old, scored two goals in the same match for the champions.ALSO READ| Frank de Boer favourite to be named new Netherlands coach "One of the greatest has passed away,” Orgryte IS said of Simonsson.Simonsson made 51 appearances for Sweden’s national team and scored 27 goals, including four in the 1958 World Cup tournament.Simonsson later coached Orgryte IS and won the league playoffs in 1985, taking the team to the European Cup in 1986."Agne’s successful career is difficult to summarize,” Orgryte IS said, “and his significance for the club is almost impossible to put into words.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos