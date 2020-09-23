Wolves agrees deal to sign Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed 26-year-old Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for EUR 30 million (USD 35.1 million) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The right back, 26, has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025.

Semedo made 122 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions after arriving from Benfica in 2017. He won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

'Gratitude'

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nelson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Capped 13 times by Portugal, Semedo was part of the side that won the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19.

Semedo joins Wolves as a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. At Wolves, he will link up with a sizeable Portuguese contingent that includes Fabio Silva, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio.

“It isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

Semedo's signing follows the arrivals of Silva, Matija Sarkic, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Wolves face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.