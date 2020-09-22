Football EPL EPL Wolves must bolster attack, says manager Nuno Following the departures of Diogo Jota to Liverpool, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo felt that the club needs to bolster its attack. Reuters 22 September, 2020 11:40 IST Nuno Espirito Santo joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed the club's fortunes, taking it out of the second-tier Championship and turning it into a Premier League force. - Reuters Reuters 22 September, 2020 11:40 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the Premier League club have to bring in more attacking players before the transfer window closes following the departure of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota to Liverpool.While winger Daniel Podence impressed in a more advanced role in Monday's 3-1 league defeat by Manchester City, Nuno said he still wanted to strengthen up front.“It's about having a squad with solutions,” Nuno said.“We feel that the players performing in that position on the pitch give us a lot of quality but at the same time we need to improve so we can be more clinical in the final moment. Wolves completes loan deal for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha “Before the transfer window closes we must improve our squad ... we must balance it better, we're working on it.”Wolves, which saw experienced defender Matt Doherty join Tottenham Hotspur during the close season, has already signed Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever and have also been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo.The transfer window closes on October 5. Nuno's side travel to West Ham United on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos