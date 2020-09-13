Football

Wolves manager Espirito Santo signs new contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has penned a three-year deal with the Premier League club.

Reuters
London 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST
Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed the club's fortunes, taking it out of the second-tier Championship and turning it into a Premier League force.   -  Reuters

Reuters
London 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The Portuguese joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed its fortunes, taking the club out of the second-tier Championship and turning it into a Premier League force.

RELATED| Nuno proud of Wolves' journey from Championship to Europe

Playing an exciting brand of football with a squad containing several Portuguese players including Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, and Spanish winger Adama Traore, Wolves has finished seventh in successive seasons.

 

The side also played in Europe for the first time in 39 years, reaching the Europa League quarterfinal last season.

“I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward to it. Working really hard for it, because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us,” Espirito-Santo said.

Wolves begins the new Premier League season away to Sheffield United on Monday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related