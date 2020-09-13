Football Football Wolves manager Espirito Santo signs new contract Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has penned a three-year deal with the Premier League club. Reuters London 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST Nuno Espirito Santo joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed the club's fortunes, taking it out of the second-tier Championship and turning it into a Premier League force. - Reuters Reuters London 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.The Portuguese joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed its fortunes, taking the club out of the second-tier Championship and turning it into a Premier League force.RELATED| Nuno proud of Wolves' journey from Championship to Europe Playing an exciting brand of football with a squad containing several Portuguese players including Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, and Spanish winger Adama Traore, Wolves has finished seventh in successive seasons. "It's all about the fans..." pic.twitter.com/okcYojmETF— Wolves (@Wolves) September 13, 2020 The side also played in Europe for the first time in 39 years, reaching the Europa League quarterfinal last season.“I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward to it. Working really hard for it, because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us,” Espirito-Santo said.Wolves begins the new Premier League season away to Sheffield United on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos