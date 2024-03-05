Al-Nassr’s Talisca out for rest of season with thigh injury

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca will miss the rest of the season in Saudi Arabia due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian said on Tuesday.

The former Benfica and Besiktas player missed his side’s 1-0 defeat away to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Monday.

The absence of Talisca, who has scored 25 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, will be a huge blow to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

“Injury is part of the sport, but my determination is even greater! The rehabilitation begins now, and I promise to come back stronger next season to contribute even more to Al Nassr’s success,” the 30-year-old Talisca posted on Instagram.

Talisca said he would be doing his rehabilitation in Italy.

Al-Nassr, with 53 points from 22 games, is second in the Saudi Pro League, nine points behind Al-Hilal.