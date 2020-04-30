Tata Football Academy pays rich tribute to its first director

The Tata Football Academy fondly remembered Chuni Goswami, its first director as he played an inspirational role in making it the premier nursery of the country’s football talents.

“Mr. Goswami had an everlasting impact on Tata Football Academy (TFA). He was the first director of TFA and played an important role in laying the foundations of the institution that went on to produce over 150 players to represent the Indian Football Team,” said Mukul Choudhari, Chief, Sports Excellence of Tata Steel.

Goswami served as the first TFA director from 1986 to 1990. He scouted and selected each cadet of the first batch of 24, of which 17 cadets represented India.

“Even after so many years, his heart still lay with TFA as he used to regularly attend the convocation of our graduating cadets and provide them with motivation and inspiration. Our thoughts go out to his family members. We will truly miss him,” Choudhari, who is also the CEO of ISL club Jamshedpur FC, said.