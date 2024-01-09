MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup winner Thierry Henry opens up about depression, says he “cried almost every day” during COVID-19 pandemic

Henry, who now coaches France’s under-21 team, has linked his struggles to his past and a search for approval, having grown up with a father who was critical of his performances on the field.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 23:19 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO- Former World Cup winner Thierry Henry has opened up about the fact he “must have been in depression” during his football career.
FILE PHOTO- Former World Cup winner Thierry Henry has opened up about the fact he “must have been in depression” during his football career. | Photo Credit: Sophie Garcia/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Former World Cup winner Thierry Henry has opened up about the fact he “must have been in depression” during his football career. | Photo Credit: Sophie Garcia/ AP

Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal’s all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he “must have been in depression” during his football career.

The 46-year-old former forward says he had a spell early in the coronavirus pandemic when he was “crying almost every day”.

Henry, who now coaches France’s under-21 team, has linked his struggles to his past and a search for approval, having grown up with a father who was critical of his performances on the field.

RELATED | Erik Ten Hag won’t rule out loan signings for Man Utd

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Henry said: “Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression.”

“Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? No. But I adapted to a certain way. That doesn’t mean I’m walking straight, but I’m walking. You’ve got to put one foot (forward) and another one, and walk. That’s what I’ve been told since I’m young.”

“I never stopped walking, then maybe I would have realised. (But during) COVID, I stopped walking. I couldn’t. Then you start to realise.”

Henry, who scored 228 goals in all competitions in two spells with Arsenal, says he had a “cape” for when he “felt a struggle coming” during his career, and that after retiring in 2014 he then was “trying to find a way to wear that cape”.

He was on the Belgium coaching staff and managed Monaco before taking charge at Montreal Impact in late 2019.

Henry said: “Then COVID happened. I was in isolation in Montreal, and not being able to see my kids for a year was tough.” During that time he was “crying almost every day for no reason”, saying: “Tears were coming alone. Why I don’t know, but maybe they were there for a very long time.

“Technically, it wasn’t me, it was the young me. (Crying for) everything he didn’t get, approval.” Henry said his father was “very particular at times on how I was as a player”, saying: “As a little boy it was always, You didn’t do that well’.

So obviously when you hear that more often than not, that’s what’s going to stay.” Reflecting on when he went back home and was about to return to Montreal in early 2021, he said: “I put my bags down to say bye and everybody starts to cry, from the nanny to my girlfriend to the kids.

“For the first time...I am like, Oh, they see me, not the football player, not the accolades’, and I felt human.

“I put my bags down and I stopped coaching in Montreal. I said, What am I doing? Going to go again into a situation just because of your pursuit of pleasing people? They love Thierry, not Thierry Henry.’ I stayed, for the first time I felt human...and it felt nice.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Thierry Henry /

France /

Arsenal /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup winner Thierry Henry opens up about depression, says he “cried almost every day” during COVID-19 pandemic
    AP
  2. Afghanistan, giant-killer of ODI World Cup 2023, gears up for T20Is against India in chilly conditions
    Rakesh Rao
  3. WTA, ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Healy-Mooney, brilliant bowling helps Australia seal series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup winner Thierry Henry opens up about depression, says he “cried almost every day” during COVID-19 pandemic
    AP
  2. Ghana newcomer Inaki Williams eager to make family proud at Africa Cup of Nations
    AP
  3. Ancelotti unhappy to face Atletico in trio of Madrid derbies
    AFP
  4. Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in stadium: Rummenigge
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup sides Australia, Uzbekistan of FIFA World Cup level but India can test them: Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup winner Thierry Henry opens up about depression, says he “cried almost every day” during COVID-19 pandemic
    AP
  2. Afghanistan, giant-killer of ODI World Cup 2023, gears up for T20Is against India in chilly conditions
    Rakesh Rao
  3. WTA, ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Healy-Mooney, brilliant bowling helps Australia seal series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment