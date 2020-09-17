Football Football Tottenham's packed schedule a threat to players' welfare - Eric Dier Tottenham Hotspur will be tested to the fullest by an upcoming schedule which midfielder Eric Dier says gives little thought to player safety. Reuters 17 September, 2020 09:46 IST Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in action during a Premier League contest in London earlier this week. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 September, 2020 09:46 IST Tottenham Hotspur has real depth to its squad this season but it will be tested to the fullest by an upcoming schedule which midfielder Eric Dier says gives little thought to player safety.Spurs, which opened its Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, could play nine domestic and European matches in the space of three weeks.ALSO READ | Tottenham in talks to sign Gareth Bale - agent“I think there's fantastic depth throughout the squad and the manager has emphasised that if we want to be successful and win games, it's all about the squad and that squad performing,” Dier said.“But if you look at the schedule, it isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare. It's common sense really, trying to ask someone to play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.“It doesn't seem like there is any care for players' welfare in that situation.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos