Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld completes move to Qatar's Al Duhail

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has completed a permanent move to Qatari side Al Duhail, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Belgium defender's six-year stay in north London.

While no financial details were disclosed, British media reported Al Duhail agreed a deal worth 13 million pounds ($17.92 million) for the 32-year-old centre back.

READ | Son signs new Tottenham Hotspur deal until 2025

Alderweireld, who joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in July 2015, went on to make 236 appearances for Spurs, forming a solid central defensive partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

Under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alderweireld was central to the side that finished second in the Premier League in 2016-17 and made a run to the Champions League final two seasons later.

ALSO READ | Tottenham signs Bryan Gil in Erik Lamela swap deal with Sevilla

Alderweireld, capped 113 times by Belgium, featured in four games for the national side at Euro 2020, where it was beaten by eventual winner Italy in the quarter-finals.