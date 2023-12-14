MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham in the market for new centre back, says Postecoglou

Dec 14, 2023

Reuters
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 10, 2023 in London, England.
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 10, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for a new central defender in the January transfer window, with manager Ange Postecoglou admitting his team is thinly covered at the back.

The return of Argentina’s Christian Romero from suspension has helped alleviate its problems, but centre-backs Micky van der Ven, Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier are all injured.

Wales full-back Ben Davies has been filling in, but Postecoglou says it is an area that needs reinforcing.

“I thought Ben Davies was outstanding (in Sunday’s win against Newcastle United). He’s getting a run of games,” Postecoglou, told reporters ahead of Friday’s Premier League visit to lowly Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve got to be mindful he’s not a centre-back, and he’s growing into that role. Ultimately, we need to sign another centre-back, though, because at the moment we’re on tenterhooks in case something else happens.”

Tottenham snapped a run of five games without a victory in the 4-1 defeat of visiting Newcastle and are well positioned in fifth spot as they prepare to take on 16th-placed Forest.

Several players remain unavailable through injury, including forwards James Maddison and Manor Solomon and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, and there was another blow this week with Giovani Lo Celso ruled out of the trip to the Midlands on Friday.

“Unfortunately, he got a bit of a niggle at training, I don’t know what it is, but he missed training today so he’s not available tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious,” Postecoglou said.

Victory would take Tottenham level on 33 points with fourth-placed champions Manchester City.

