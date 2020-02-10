Man Utd return would have been 'dream come true', says King

Joshua King conceded it would have been "a dream come true" had his proposed move from Bournemouth to Manchester United gone through on transfer deadline day.

The Norway striker was linked with a return to United on the last day of the January transfer window, but talks broke down after Bournemouth reportedly put a £40million price-tag on the 28-year-old.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe explained King had endured a trying couple of days as the possibility of re-joining his former club emerged.

And while King has returned his focus to helping Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League, he did not hide how much he would have loved to go back to Old Trafford.

"How close it was I have no complete answer to," King told reporters. "I have to watch what I say.

"I had some faith that it was going to happen and it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

"When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

"But why it did not happen, I do not know. I'm a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it would have been a dream come true, I will not lie.

"That didn't happen and I'm going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club."

King, who scored the winner against United in a November Premier League clash, was grateful to the support shown to him by Howe.

"The coach was absolutely fantastic with me during those days," he added.

"He was very helpful with me. I have respect for how he behaved with me during the little episode."

United ultimately signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.