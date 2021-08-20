Chelsea loans out Emerson Palmieri to Ligue 1 side Lyon

Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the rest of the season.

Go behind the scenes with @EmersonPalmieri - and get your sound on for his first message to the fans! #Emerson2022 pic.twitter.com/fYu1So5Pw9 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL_English) August 19, 2021

Emerson, who has spent the last 3 and a half seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

ALSO READ | Arsenal in flux as Chelsea arrives for Premier League derby

Emerson has played four times for Italy, including the final against England, during its victorious Euro 2020 campaign, and even came off the bench in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in its Premier League opener last week.