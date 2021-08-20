Football Transfers Transfers Chelsea loans out Emerson Palmieri to Ligue 1 side Lyon The 27-year-old, who moved to Chelsea in January 2018, has made 71 appearances in all competitions for the London side. AP 20 August, 2021 07:23 IST Fille Photo: Chelsea's Emerson leaves Stamford bridge on loan, winning the Champions league last season as well as the European Super Cup this month. - Action Images via Reuters AP 20 August, 2021 07:23 IST Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the rest of the season. Go behind the scenes with @EmersonPalmieri - and get your sound on for his first message to the fans! #Emerson2022 pic.twitter.com/fYu1So5Pw9— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL_English) August 19, 2021 Emerson, who has spent the last 3 and a half seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.ALSO READ | Arsenal in flux as Chelsea arrives for Premier League derbyEmerson has played four times for Italy, including the final against England, during its victorious Euro 2020 campaign, and even came off the bench in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in its Premier League opener last week. Read more stories on Transfers. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :