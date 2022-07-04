Football Transfers Transfers Christian Eriksen signs three-year deal with Manchester United - reports The 30-year-old playmaker impressed after signing for Brentford in January. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2022 19:45 IST Denmark's Christian Eriksen attends a training session prior to a Nations League match in June 2022. - AP Team Sportstar 04 July, 2022 19:45 IST Danish international Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join English Premier League giant Manchester United on Monday and is said to have signed a contract until June 2025.Eriksen, who suffered from a cardiac arrest midway through his country's group fixture in Euro 2020 against Finland, returned to competitive football with PL side Brentford.The 30-year-old went on to represent the newly-promoted side in 11 fixtures and even returned to Denmark national team in March earlier this year after his future in football was considered doubtful by experts due to his medical condition.Eriksen had previously been a part of Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020, during which he was one of the best playmakers in the Premier League.More to follow... Read more stories on Transfers. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :