Christian Eriksen signs three-year deal with Manchester United - reports

Danish international Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join English Premier League giant Manchester United on Monday and is said to have signed a contract until June 2025.

Eriksen, who suffered from a cardiac arrest midway through his country's group fixture in Euro 2020 against Finland, returned to competitive football with PL side Brentford.

The 30-year-old went on to represent the newly-promoted side in 11 fixtures and even returned to Denmark national team in March earlier this year after his future in football was considered doubtful by experts due to his medical condition.

Eriksen had previously been a part of Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020, during which he was one of the best playmakers in the Premier League.

More to follow...